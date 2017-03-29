Elderly woman hurt in hit and run crash in Springfield

The victim was complaining of neck and back pain

Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were looking for a grey Toyota sedan that sped away from a crash in which an older woman was hurt Wednesday night.

“She was complaining of back and neck pain,” Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland said of the victim.

The victim, described as an elderly woman, was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Lt Rolland said her SUV was hit by a grey Toyota sedan on Boston Road in front of the Marshall’s at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.

The car took off down Boston Road after the crash, headed toward Parker Street.

There were no road closures

22News is covering this story and will post any new information here and on 22News at 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.

