Dr. Phil – “‘Did I marry a complete stranger?'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Brandi says she met Max and thought he was her knight in shining armor.

She says she moved him into her house with her three children only months after dating.

Brandi says she thought she had the perfect family until she found out that Max had been cheating on her since the beginning of their relationship.

Max claims that he loves Brandi but has cheated on her more times than he can even count. He says he has sex with other women just because he can.

However, Max says he loves Brandi and wants to make it work in order to save their marriage.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Brandi and Max are at a crossroads less than a year after tying the knot. Is there hope for saving their marriage? #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/XCQS0ydAtA — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 29, 2017

Why Brandi says she feels like she's been catfished by her husband: https://t.co/q6XlIMuCBY #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/k0RVJV3eKj — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 29, 2017