DPW crews prepare to fill potholes in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Paving Corporation in Springfield started producing hot patch on Tuesday.

Trucks from Springfield’s Department of Public Works, and neighboring cities and towns, were loading up on hot patch at the Palmer Paving plant on Wednesday.

Pothole season started early this year because of fluctuating temperatures and moisture from the rain and snow.

Hot patch is usually available during late March and early April to fill the holes that hurt your cars and trucks.

Related Pothole Coverage: