DPW crews prepare to fill potholes in western Massachusetts

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Paving Corporation in Springfield started producing hot patch on Tuesday.

Trucks from Springfield’s Department of Public Works, and neighboring cities and towns, were loading up on hot patch at the Palmer Paving plant on Wednesday.

Pothole season started early this year because of fluctuating temperatures and moisture from the rain and snow.

Hot patch is usually available during late March and early April to fill the holes that hurt your cars and trucks.

Related Pothole Coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s