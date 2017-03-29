Deerfield Police: Truck driver drove cross country on drugs

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer driver was arrested Tuesday in Deerfield after allegedly driving cross country under the influence of drugs.

According to Deerfield Police Officer Adam Sokoloski, the driver admitted to using crystal meth, LSD, and cocaine on his trip from Seattle to Deerfield.

Officers were called to the Circle K on Greenfield Road just after noon Tuesday for reports of a despondent truck driver. Sokoloski said when officers got there, the driver was locked out of his truck and was acting combative.

Sokoloski said it appeared the man didn’t rest on his trip, and only used drugs. He was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center after what Sokoloski said was “quite the struggle.”

He’s being charged with operating under the influence of drugs and will face additional charges by the State Police Commercial Vehicle Section.

The truck was impounded and brought to the Whately truck stop for a full inspection.