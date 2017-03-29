Deerfield Police: Truck driver drove cross country on drugs

Truck was impounded and taken to Whatley truck stop

By Published:
Photo courtesy Deerfield Police Department

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer driver was arrested Tuesday in Deerfield after allegedly driving cross country under the influence of drugs.

According to Deerfield Police Officer Adam Sokoloski, the driver admitted to using crystal meth, LSD, and cocaine on his trip from Seattle to Deerfield.

Officers were called to the Circle K on Greenfield Road just after noon Tuesday for reports of a despondent truck driver. Sokoloski said when officers got there, the driver was locked out of his truck and was acting combative.

Sokoloski said it appeared the man didn’t rest on his trip, and only used drugs. He was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center after what Sokoloski said was “quite the struggle.”

He’s being charged with operating under the influence of drugs and will face additional charges by the State Police Commercial Vehicle Section.

The truck was impounded and brought to the Whately truck stop for a full inspection.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s