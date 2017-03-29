Chicopee Comp students building new house

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is not just English, math, science, and history that students are learning at Chicopee Comprehensive High School- some of them are gaining new knowledge as they build a new house!

Students from Comp’s Career and Technical Education program have been building a new colonial-style house on Rolf Street from the bottom-up. While a professional was called in to lay the foundation, the Comp students are doing the rest of the work. The walls and roof are all up, and windows have been installed. Vinyl siding has just been delivered.

The intent is to have the home ready to go up on the market by the fall.

22News reporter Tamara Sacharczyk spoke with a student who has been working on this project, see all that she learned tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.