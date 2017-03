CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We all know over exposure of the sun is not good for us, yet we all keep going to the beach and love sunbathing. Why? Because it feels good! Today we talked about the benefits of sunlight with Saskia Cote from Bottom Line Bodywork.

Vitamin D

Natural fighter against cancer

Boosts your “feel good” hormone, serotonin

Improves immune system

Naturally kills bacteria

Natural “bleach”