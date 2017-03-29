Ben & Bill’s Chocolate in Northampton will close in May

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than 20 years in Northampton, Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium will be closing.

Store Manager Amanda Parnell told 22News business has been steady at the Main Street shop, but the store’s owner is busy with other businesses, including other chocolate emporium locations, and decided it was time to sell.

Parnell said the store will likely close at the end of May, giving regular customers a chance to buy Easter candy from the nostalgic Northampton shop one last time. She said, “It’s bittersweet. It’s a nice change, but at the same time, everyone is sad. You can’t find nice handmade local candy anymore.”

She added that a neighboring business, Shop Therapy, will be taking over the space once the candy store closes. The other store locations in Bar Harbor, Maine, Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod will remain open.