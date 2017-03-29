A look at the homicide stats in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are still investigating the City’s first homicide of 2017. Tuesday night, 37-year-old Corey Doughlas-Haurd was shot and killed on Johnson Street. However, Wednesday night, there are still no suspect, and no motive.

One Springfield resident said he fears more crime is still to come. Steven Molina said, “In the winter, everyone just wants to stay home. You’re still going to have crimes in the winter. That’s just going to happen. But in the summer time, everyone’s out there, so it’s just going to happen a lot more.”

On the 22News Facebook page, many viewers commented, wondering if there are usually more killings three months into a year. We looked at the stats, and the truth is, it’s different every year. There were two homicides by April of 2016, nine by April of 2015, and two by April of 2014.

In total, there were 12 homicides in Springfield in 2016; 18 homicides in 2015; and 15 homicides in 2014.

Molina said, “I’ve been living here for almost 20 years and I’ve never had any trouble like that because I just do the right thing.”

If you have any information on Tuesday night’s homicide, you’re asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text a tip.