300 bags of “Addicted” heroin seized in West Springfield arrest

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke resident had more than $2,200 cash and hundreds of bags of heroin with the word “Addicted” stamped on it, West Springfield police say.
The department posted on their official Facebook page that Israel Cabrera-Perez was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of the Shell station at 2044 Riverdale Street. The arrest was made by West Springfield detectives, working with the FBI’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force.
Police say that Cabrera-Perez was in possession of 300 bags of the “Addicted”-stamped heroin, as well as $2,240 in cash. He is being charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.