SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is helping three people who have been forced from their apartments after a fire in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that they are still looking into what led to the fire at 537-539 Union Street.

The fire destroyed two apartments on the second floor of the building. The Pioneer Valley Chapter of the Red Cross is working to help the residents of those apartments.