17 local communities to receive funding from bridge program

The Municipal Small Bridge Program was created in 2016

By Published:

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The state awarded $16-million to cities and towns to fix small bridges, and a good portion of that money will come to western Massachusetts.

The Town of Southwick will receive $500,000 to replace a small bridge on North Loomis Street, over the Shurtleff Brook. They’re 1 of 17 different cities and towns in western Massachusetts to receive funding.

The money comes from a Municipal Small Bridge Program created in 2016, specifically designed to help small bridges between 10-to-20 feet long. Click Here for an overview of the program.

Below is a list of all the Municipal Small Bridge Program award winners:

  • Arlington will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Mystic Street (Route 3) the Mill Brook.
  • Ashfield will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Apple Valley Road over the Upper Branch Clesson Brook.
  • Ayer will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on West Main Street over the Nonacocicus Brook.
  • Blandford will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate bridges on Blandford Road and Gore Road over Tiffany Brook.
  • Brockton will receive $479,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on West Elm Street over the Salisbury Brook.
  • Charlemont will receive $490,000 to replace a bridge on Maxwell Road over the Maxwell Brook.
  • Charlton will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Potter Village Road over the Stearns Brook.
  • Chesterfield will receive $250,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Ireland Street over the Jackson Brook.
  • Colrain will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Adamsville Road over the Tisdell Brook.
  • Easton will receive $450,000 to replace a bridge on South Street over the Mulberry Brook.
  • Fitchburg will receive $130,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Ashburnham Street/Route 12.
  • Framingham will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Beaver Street over the Beaver Dam Brook.
  • Huntington will receive $300,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Searle Road over the Pond Brook.
  • Leominster will receive $450,000 to replace a bridge on Litchfield Street over the Fall Brook.
  • Mattapoisett will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Acushnet Road over the Mattapoisett River.
  • Medfield will receive $95,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Philip Street over the Mine Brook.
  • Monson will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Silver Street over the Twelve Mile Brook.
  • Newbury will receive $260,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Main Street over the Parker River.
  • North Attleboro will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Chestnut Street over the Ten Mile River.
  • Plainville will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Mirimichi Street over the Mirimichi Lake.
  • Princeton will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on East Princeton Road over the East Wachusett Brook.
  • Saugus will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Water Street over the Saugus River.
  • Sheffield will receive $420,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on County Road over the Ironwork Brook.
  • Southwick will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on North Loomis Street over the Shurtleff Brook.
  • Stockbridge will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Route 183 over the Larrywuag Brook.
  • Tolland will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Colebrook River Road over the Cranberry Pond Brook.
  • Upton will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Fowler Street over the Warren Brook.
  • Wareham will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Elm Street over the Parker Mill Road.
  • Warwick will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Gale Road over the Gales Brook.
  • Washington will receive $250,000 to replace a bridge on Middlefield Road over the Coles Brook.
  • Wendell will receive $450,000 to replace a bridge on Wendell Depot Road over the Whetstone Brook.
  • Westborough will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Fisher Street over the Assabet River
  • Weymouth will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Commercial Street over the Herring Brook.
  • Whately will receive $497,000 to replace a bridge on Williamsburg Road over the West Brook/Sanderson Brook.
  • Windsor will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Flintstone Road over the Tyler Brook.
  • Worthington will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Adams Road over the Kinne Brook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s