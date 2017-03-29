17 local communities to receive funding from bridge program

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The state awarded $16-million to cities and towns to fix small bridges, and a good portion of that money will come to western Massachusetts.

The Town of Southwick will receive $500,000 to replace a small bridge on North Loomis Street, over the Shurtleff Brook. They’re 1 of 17 different cities and towns in western Massachusetts to receive funding.

The money comes from a Municipal Small Bridge Program created in 2016, specifically designed to help small bridges between 10-to-20 feet long. Click Here for an overview of the program.

Below is a list of all the Municipal Small Bridge Program award winners:

Arlington will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Mystic Street (Route 3) the Mill Brook.

Ashfield will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Apple Valley Road over the Upper Branch Clesson Brook.

Blandford will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate bridges on Blandford Road and Gore Road over Tiffany Brook.

Charlemont will receive $490,000 to replace a bridge on Maxwell Road over the Maxwell Brook.

Chesterfield will receive $250,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Ireland Street over the Jackson Brook.

Fitchburg will receive $130,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Ashburnham Street/Route 12.

Framingham will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Beaver Street over the Beaver Dam Brook.

Huntington will receive $300,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Searle Road over the Pond Brook.

Mattapoisett will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Acushnet Road over the Mattapoisett River.

Medfield will receive $95,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Philip Street over the Mine Brook.

Monson will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Silver Street over the Twelve Mile Brook.

North Attleboro will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Chestnut Street over the Ten Mile River.

Plainville will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Mirimichi Street over the Mirimichi Lake.

Princeton will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on East Princeton Road over the East Wachusett Brook.

Saugus will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Water Street over the Saugus River.

Sheffield will receive $420,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on County Road over the Ironwork Brook.

Wareham will receive $500,000 to rehabilitate a bridge on Elm Street over the Parker Mill Road.

Warwick will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Gale Road over the Gales Brook.

Weymouth will receive $500,000 to replace a bridge on Commercial Street over the Herring Brook.

Whately will receive $497,000 to replace a bridge on Williamsburg Road over the West Brook/Sanderson Brook.

