Why your state tax refund may be delayed

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – You have three weeks left to file your taxes, but some taxpayers who have already filed them are not being given their state refunds.

Many taxpayers are receiving letters asking for more documentation before receiving their refund. According to the people at Liberty Tax Service in Amherst, these are audits to verify the taxpayer actually is who they say they are. These audits are not typical, but the IRS is sending out more this year because of fraud cases that are currently circulating.

There is another reason why your state refund may be delayed, however.

“One of the things that can delay it further is not answering letters that you receive from the state. I’ve had clients call up and say ‘Where’s my refund?’ and I’ll say: ‘Have you checked your mailbox?’ A lot of them find letters from the state that need to be answered before they release the refund,” Ralph Guisti of Liberty Tax said.

You should expect to receive your federal tax refund within two weeks, but the state refunds may come within four to six weeks. This year, they are due on April 18, since the 15th is a Saturday and the 17th is Patriots Day.

Remember that filing an extension just means you have more time to file your paperwork. It does not give you more time to pay what you owe.