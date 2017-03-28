Westfield resident wins big at Mohegan Sun

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – A Westfield resident had quite the success at Mohegan Sun Casino over the weekend. On Saturday night, Tammy Laraway hit for around $500,000 on a penny slot machine that had a maximum bet of $3.

Laraway really couldn’t believe what happened was a reality.

“I really thought I was being pranked,” said Laraway, who was with her husband at the time.

According to Laraway, the couple spent around two hours on the same penny slot machine, and hit for $344 a short time earlier. They thought that was a big prize, but their success clearly didn’t stop there once they hit for $500,000.

“It was just the lucky machine that night I think,” said Laraway. “It’s definitely a life-changing thing.”

There is already a set plan in place as to what the money will be used towards. Having four kids in college, Laraway will be using the $500,000 to help her children with their payments for school.

“That money is nicely put to good use,” Laraway laughed.

Laraway said that she isn’t sure as to when she will receive the money yet.