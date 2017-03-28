Weird weather made for unusual maple sugar season

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a crazy winter season here in western Massachusetts; making some visitors wonder how the maple sugar season is going.

It has been a challenge for maple sugarers, as we ranged from temperatures in the 70s in February to a nor’easter two weeks later. The ideal weather for maple sugar is warm days and cold nights.

The folks at the North Hadley Sugar Shack told 22News that it has been a different season from the typical New England winter, with lots of fluctuating temperatures.

“We’ve been having sap flows and then freeze ups, then back to collecting sap. So, it’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster and a little bit of a challenge, but we’re here producing and making a lot of good quality syrup,” North Hadley Sugar Shack owner Joe Boisvert said.

The sugarers at the North Hadley Sugar Shack told 22News that because the weather is always changing and not letting them know what’s going on, it keeps them on their toes all season. At the North Hadley Sugar Shack, they give this year’s maple sugar season an “A-.“