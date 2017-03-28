Trump’s boast about “winning” coming back to bite him

(CNN) – When critics make fun of President Donald Trump losing, their favorite ammunition is his boast about winning.

Trump boasted, “We’re going to win so much you may even get tired of winning. You may get bored with winning. You’re going to get so sick and tired of winning.”

One critic tweeted, “So when, exactly, does the winning start?” followed by a list of Trump setbacks. The parody account for “Donald J Rump” tweeted, “I’m really getting sick of winning. It is overrated!”

There is one other guy who made winning his catchphrase. Though, it ended up catching up with him.

You know what also isn’t winning? Giving the White House briefing with something stuck in your teeth. “Sean Spicer’s teeth are a sanctuary city for spinach,” snarked one viewer. Another one tweeted, “It’s appropriate that @preesssecretary has lettuce in his teeth since he speaks in word salads.”

It was also not winning when Spicer wore his flag pin upside down or the little portable desk the president had to use to sign bills in the Roosevelt room, was not quite as small as the one presidential impersonator Alec Baldwin was relegated to on SNL. To this president, size matters and winning is how he sizes himself up.