Trump voters tell Trump to stop tweeting

(CNN) – Trump voters gathered in a room in eastern Pennsylvania. Nearly everyone in this group wants the president to stop tweeting about things like TV ratings at his inauguration and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s departure from The Apprentice.

Ray Starner from Emmaus, Pennsylvania, said, “What Donald Trump’s doing is he’s reacting immediately, he’s not taking the time, it’s a knee-jerk reaction.”

When asked if this concerns him, Starner responded, “Absolutely. He needs to tone it down and forget about Snoop Dogg, forget about Arnold Schwarzenegger, we don’t really care about them, do we?”

Starner added, “Sometimes I think he overreacts and doesn’t have all the fact before he tweets.”

Like this tweet: “How low has president obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process? This is nixon/watergate. Bad or sick guy!”

An accusation that is false.

Mark Hanna of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, said, “I did see it on a major news channel network and I remember first thing I said to my significant other was, ‘I don’t believe he just tweeted that – even if he felt that way, I don’t think he should have tweeted it.'”

Emma Leach of Effort, Pennsylvania, added, “I really don’t like those tweets, I really don’t.”

Lifelong democrat Scott McCommons said he went to two Trump rallies and was so inspired, he crossed party lines this election. McCommons says he now regrets his vote, even tweeting Trump, “Your Twitter rants are out of control. I voted for you to make America great again, run the country sir!”

McCommons noted, “I will jump back on his wagon, if he starts telling the truth and being honest with the American people.”