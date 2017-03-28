The Flash – Paleyfest Interview

(CW) – Grant Gustin talks about the amount of work that went into the Supergirl/Flash crossover episode by the cast and crew. If you missed the episode, you can watch it here: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/the-flash/

On the last episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team are surprised when Mon-El (guest star Chris Wood) and Hank Henshaw (guest star David Harewood) arrive on their Earth carrying a comatose Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) who was whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss). Unable to wake her up, they turn to Team Flash to save her. However, the Music Meister surprises The Flash and puts him in a similar coma, one that Team Flash can’t cure. Kara and Barry wake up without their powers in an alternate reality where life is like a musical and the only way to escape is by following the script, complete with singing and dancing, to the end.

Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti & Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing (#317). The episode aired on March 21, 2017.

Click here to view the video on you mobile device >>

Connect with The Flash Online:

Visit The Flash WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash

Like The Flash on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash

Follow The Flash on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash

Follow The Flash on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/