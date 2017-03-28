Suspect in Springfield garage stabbing held on $300,000 bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Springfield parking garage has been held on $300,000 bail.

Anthony Casiano is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 19 death of Benjamin Lariviere, of Wilbraham, during a dispute over damaged cars on the top floor of the multi-story garage. He pleaded not guilty.

The 29-year-old Casiano, of Springfield, was apprehended by police as he came down the stairs of the structure.

The Republican (http://bit.ly/2neb78O ) reports that Casiano’s lawyer says Lariviere was the aggressor and her client acted in self-defense. She says Lariviere ambushed Casiano, who had gone to the garage from his apartment after he and others saw Lariviere damaging cars.

Prosecutors say Lariviere had nine stab wounds, including one that perforated his heart and a section of lung.

