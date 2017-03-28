Somerville Mayor speaks out for sanctuary cities

(CNN) – The Trump White House continues to fight against sanctuary cities and that has drawn criticism from some city leaders, including one Massachusetts mayor.

Harsh words for the new President’s administration coming from Somerville Mayor Joe Curatone. “I don’t think the administration knows what they can do.”

It comes after the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions announced he’d withhold Justice Department grants for sanctuary cities. It’s a move this mayor said potentially could cost Somersville hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When asked, “It could be as much as 300,000?” Curatone responded, “Possibly. That’s not clear. Direct grants around 40, or upwards of 3 to 400.”

At the White House the Attorney General said the Justice Department is set to dole out $4-billion this year but will try to prevent any of it from going to sanctuary cities. Those are cities where local leaders refuse to hand over unauthorized immigrants for deportation.

The mayor of Somerville tells us he needs clarity from the administration, but admits it could have a big impact. “Ironically what it does, it impacts public safety. It impacts our police’s ability to do the great work we’re doing in Somerville. And I would invite the Attorney General, Mister Sessions, to come visit Somerville.”

Curatone said he might use legal avenues to try to fight against the White House. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued a statement saying he will keep fighting for his residents.