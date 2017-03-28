State senators touring Barnes Air National Guard Base

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of state senators are touring several locations in western Massachusetts Tuesday, with one of their stops being Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

The visit to Barnes focused on partnerships and civilians. The senators also were able to view some of the F-15 jets that are flown by the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes.

Prior to the visit to Barnes, the senators traveled to Conway to learn about some of the challenges faced by small towns in western Massachusetts. Later, the senators will discuss transportation issues at the UMass Center in Springfield, and see the progress on the construction of the MGM Springfield casino.