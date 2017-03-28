Springfield PD: Man left footprints after breaking into home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly broke into a home in the Atwater neighborhood of Springfield, and left fresh footprints in the snow.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, officers were called to Derby Dingle Street around 1:00 a.m., when a homeowner called 911 to report someone broke in and set off the kitchen door alarm.

Delaney said the homeowner told officers the suspect ran away through the backyard toward an adjacent road. Springfield police dog Chase and his partner were called in, and tracked down Bobby Guzman, Jr. on Atwater Road, where he was arrested.

Delaney said officers found a motion sensor light in Guzman’s possession that he allegedly stole from the home.

Guzman is being charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, a felony, and larceny under $250.