Springfield man caught driving wrong way arrested on gun charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 20-year-old man from Springfield was arrested on a gun charge, early Tuesday morning, after he was caught by police driving the wrong way down a one way street.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, officers were patrolling the City’s North End area around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, when they saw a grey Toyota 4Runner traveling the wrong way down Dwight Street.

The officers pulled the Toyota over near Hebron Street and questioned the driver, Domingo Carrion of 45 Algonquin Place in Springfield. Sgt. Delaney said the officers asked Carrion to get out of the vehicle after he was allegedly “acting very nervous and attempting to reach under the seat.”

Sgt. Delaney said the officers found a .9mm Ruger handgun, fully loaded, with a 16 round clip. Carrion was arrested and charged with Driving Wrong Way Down One Way Street and Carrying a Large Capacity Firearm. He was held overnight in police lock-up and was scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday morning.