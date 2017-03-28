Springfield looking into how much money KGM allegedly owes city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A company that managed two city-owned golf courses for years may now owe the city of Springfield money that they allegedly withheld.

The city terminated its contract with Kennedy Golf Management last November, following an IRS raid. KGM managed the Franconia and Veterans Memorial golf courses, and was run by Kevin Kennedy, Jr.

The city hired an outside auditor last August to review how KGM handled cash and revenue at the two golf courses in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday the auditor concluded that the company allegedly withheld money from the city and was overpaid.

The city is now conducting another audit to determine how much money KGM allegedly owes them.

Springfield City Councilor Tim Rooke told 22News they believe it could be as much as $300,000, but the city is still trying to confirm that.

“They can’t confirm it because I think one of the problems is that the IRS came in and seized a lot of records,” Rooke said. “So, until we can get those documents, we won’t know the final dollar amount.”

Rooke said going forward, a city employee will now keep track of golf course usage and fees.

As for the money owed to the city, Sarno says they will pursue legal action to recover it once a final amount has been determined.

