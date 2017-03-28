Southwick receives grant for Mass DOT’s bridge program

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Last week Southwick DPW Director Randy Brown found out that the town had received a grant from the Mass DOT’s Municipal Small Bridge Program that would be up to $500,000.

Mentioning that it would be difficult to use local funds in order to support this project, Brown stressed how important it was to be accepted into the program.

“This was definitely a much needed funding source for us,” said Brown. “We’re certainly very pleased to be a recipient of this grant.”

The grant is be used towards the Shurtleff Brook bridge that is located on North Loomis St. Reported by the Westfield News on Jan. 16, the current bridge is 16 ft. long and 20 ft. wide. The narrow length of the bridge can barely accommodate two travel lanes.

According to Brown, the design for the new bridge shows that there will be a significant upgrade, as it will be 19 ft. long and 32 ft. wide.

“This will be a huge improvement to keep traffic moving on that road,” said Brown.

Brown said that he will be attending a ceremony in Boston on Tuesday in order to accept the grant.

Neighboring communities in the hilltowns have also been accepted into the program in Blandford, Huntington, and Tolland.

The Municipal Small Bridge Program totals five years and $50 million as each city and town in the program can receive up to $500,000 of reimbursements. Mass DOT accepts bridges that are ten to 20 feet, and are being replaced or trying to be preserved, in which they are municipally owned.

For more information, visit the Mass DOT page that gives an overview of the program.