“Sneaker Wave” blamed in beach tragedy

(KGW) A 14-year-old died Saturday after she was trapped under a log that had rolled on top of her at South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon, Oregon.

Police and emergency personnel arrived at about 4 p.m. and found Aurora Genai Sheffel, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Other people at the beach were able to get Sheffel out from under the log. A Bandon police officer administered CPR and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but Sheffel later died at South Coos Hospital.

“The problem with wood and logs in the water is that they are very heavy, a little piece that you normally pick up and put in your fireplace can weigh 50 pounds just being waterlogged, they can get very heavy,” said David Rankin, Chief of Operations for Seaside Fire and Rescue.

