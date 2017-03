CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In an effort to shed light on autism and raise awareness, people, monuments and cities are lighting it up blue for autism. Founder of Chicopee Light it up Blue Marisa Carpenter, visited the show to talk about how Chicopee is lighting it up blue, and how much community support they’ve received.

Chicopee Light it up Blue

April 1, 2017 1pm-3:30pm

Chicopee Public Library

449 Front Street, Chicopee, MA 01013

Resources, activities, services and so much more!