School bus driver arrested for driving under influence of marijuana

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A school bus driver has been arrested on charges of operating under the influence and reckless endangerment, after police say that he was found to be high on marijuana before driving students for a field trip.
According to a Chelmsford Police news release sent to 22News, 63 year-old Ali Mahfuz of Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested outside Chemsford High School Tuesday morning. Mahfuz was supposed to transport a group of high school students on a field trip, but some students reported a strange odor to a teacher.
“The teacher immediately notified the principal who boarded the bus with other administrators and could clearly smell the odor of marijuana,” the release states.
Police were called, and after they allegedly determined that Mahfuz was under the influence of marijuana, they took him into custody.
Chelmsford police say that Mahfuz had driven students from Greater Lowell Technical High School in Tyngsborough earlier in the morning, and they are have notified that town’s police department. Meanwhile, the company that Mahfuz works for, North Reading Transportation Inc., is cooperating with the police on the investigation.
The company provided another driver, who took the students to their destination.
Mahfuz is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Lowell District Court.