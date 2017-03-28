Road construction project underway in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Southwick can expect delays during the daytime over the next few months, as a major construction project is now underway on Route 57.

The roadway was down to a single lane Tuesday morning near the corner of Route 57 (Feeding Hills Road) and Foster Road/North Longyard Road. That is the eastern end of the construction zone, which stretches all the way to Routes 10 and 202 (College Highway).

The majority of the work is set to take place in the area between Powder Mill Road and Hudson Drive.

Construction will be going on between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. through the spring and summer, with completion expected in the fall.

The project is intended to widen the road, add turn signals at multiple intersections, and improve drainage. It is expected to cost nearly $4 million.