Questions about probe on Russia links

(CNN) – The chairman of the house intelligence committee, Devin Nunes is defending himself against pressure from democrats to step aside from his committee’s Russia probe.

Amid growing pushback on his handling of that investigation.

Defiant in the face of questions, on Trump campaign contacts with the Russians, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was once again, pouring it on.

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary: “If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow there is a Russian connection. At some point April you have to take no for an answer with respect to whether or not there was collusion.”

Pressure is mounting on both the White House, and house intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes.

Rep. Devin Nunes, r-chairman, House Intel Cmte: “The investigation continues. We have had an investigation on Russia for many many years. Q – Are you gonna recuse yourself from the investigation sir? Excuse me. Is that a no?”

Nunes and the White House still won’t answer some big questions.

Such as who cleared the chairman on to the white house grounds last week, one day before revealing new information, about possible incidental collection of communications by Mr. Trump and his associates, and who gave Nunes access to that piece of intelligence.

Not only are fellow democrats on the house intelligence committee demanding that Nunes step aside.

Rep. Jim Himes, d-Connecticut: “well look at this point there’s really one thing that needs to happen to rescue this investigation and that is that chairman Nunes needs to recuse himself.”

Even fellow republicans are calling on Nunes to start providing answers.

Sen. John McCain, r-Arizona: “Well I think there needs a lot of explaining to do. I’ve been around for quite a while and I never heard of any such thing. Obviously in a committee like an intelligence committee you’ve got to have bipartisanship otherwise the committee loses credibility.”

“Should chairman Nunes reveal his source?”

McCain: “Absolutely, I can’t imagine why not.”

Yet another controversy swirling around the Nunes committee investigation emerged just today. As the Washington Post obtained a letter regarding former acting attorney general sally yates, who was fired by the president, and was scheduled to testify before the house intelligence panel.

The letter from the justice department to yates’ lawyer, appeared to advise that yates would need to consult with the white house. Before testifying, stating “she needs to consult with the white house. She need not obtain separate consent from the department.”

But the White House insisted it would not stand in the way.

Sean Spicer, white house press secretary: “I hope she testifies. I look forward to it if they chose to move forward, great! We have no problem with her testifying, plain and simple.”

Yates was scheduled to testify before the house intelligence committee along with the former director of national intelligence James Clapper and former CIAdirector John Brennan.

But that hearing was scrapped by Nunes.

No word when that hearing will be rescheduled, and the white house denies it pressured Nunes to postpone the hearing.