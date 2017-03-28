Public input sought on Community Development Action Plan

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Annual Action Plan for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is available for review by Westfield residents.

Title I of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act requires that in order to apply for certain U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Programs, such as CDBG, the City of Westfield must submit an annual action plan. The action plan identifies resources and programs to be undertaken during the program year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

“This is the third year of our five-year plan for CDBG grants. We have identified programs that we’re going to take on this year,” said Peter J. Miller, community development director.

Miller said this year it’s a little more uncertain what will happen with the program. He said that President Trump has zeroed out the CDBG funding for next year and the year after. The previous federal budget set the funds to allocate for this year, but the city has not yet been told how much money they’re getting. He said they based the action plan on last year’s funding amount of $323,000.

“It’s definitely an uncertain time if you’re relying on the federal government for any programs. It’s an uncertain time for all of us,” Miller said.

CDBG grants fund several different categories of programs. Public service programs, which include the Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, the soup kitchen and homeless shelter, among others, are being funded at $48,500, compared to $79,000 last year. Miller said the cut is statutory, because they are only allowed to spend 15% of the grant on these programs, and 15% of program income, which is less this year than last year.

Other categories being funded include $70,000 for economic development and job creation for people who are looking to open businesses or renovate existing businesses; $100,000 for Housing Rehabilitation, $110,000 for public infrastructure projects, such as sidewalks, and $45,000 for blight removal, the demolition of buildings. Miller said the last amount may be used if needed to help with removal of the bowling alley on Church Street.

“This is what we do,” Miller said. “We expect to receive the money for this fiscal year, but all bets are off for the following year,” he added.

The draft Annual Action Plan will be available March 27 to April 27, 2017 for review and comments at the Community Development Department, 59 Court Street, Westfield, MA or online at www.cityofwestfield.org.

The City of Westfield, in accordance with its Citizen Participation Plan, is holding a public meeting on Thursday, April 27, 2017, 6:30 PM at Westfield City Hall, 59 Court Street, Room 315, Westfield, MA 01085.

Comments may be sent in writing no later than Friday, April 28, 2017 to Community Development Director Peter Miller, City of Westfield, 59 Court Street, Westfield, MA 01085 or by email to p.miller@cityofwestfield.org.