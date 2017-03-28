Protesters gather in Boston over ICE arrests

(CNN) – Protesters gathered in Boston, Monday, in support of an undocumented farm worker arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Hundreds of chanting protesters gathering outside the JFK Federal Building in Boston demanding justice for 3 well known activists from Vermont, all arrested by ICE over the past two weeks on various immigration violations.

A tearful Lymarie Deida came with her 4 year old daughter pleading for the judge to release her 23 year old husband Alex Carrillo. He had gone to court in Vermont to resolve a drunk driving case when he was taken into custody by federal agents.

Deida said,”It’s been extremely difficult especially for our daughter. It’s been overwhelming the support that we’ve had from everybody.”

Supporters were also hoping for the release of Ulluy Palacios and Enrique Balcazar. Their attorney, Matt Cameron, said he believes they were targeted by ICE because of their advocacy work thru the organization Migrant Justice. “This is actually the first time that I know of that someone was specifically targeted for outspoken political speech.”

Protesters remained outside during the lengthy bond hearings, where no cameras were allowed inside the federal building. The judge at one point chastising the defense attorney calling the protesters distracting, but those protesters only got louder calling the arrests extremely troubling.

One protester said, “It’s an attack. I’m outraged at this. They did nothing wrong.”