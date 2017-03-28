Population growth, one of the biggest concerns in Franklin County

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in rural Massachusetts want to make sure that their issues aren’t forgotten.

Dozens of residents gathered at Conway Town Hall on Tuesday to tell state lawmakers about issues that communities in Franklin, Berkshire, and Hampshire Counties are dealing with.

The roundtable discussion was part of the State Senate’s Commonwealth Conversations Tour, which senators are holding in every region of the state, to hear about challenges cities and towns are dealing with.

John Trickey of the Hampshire County town of Pehlam told 22News that one of his biggest concerns is growth. “Boston is doing very well, growth is well, we don’t have that out here. We have towns that are languishing, our tax rates are some of the highest in the state. Losing population, no one’s moving in, what are we doing about it?” Trickey said.

Dave Christopholis told 22News, a declining population is a major problem in Franklin County. He said the decreasing number of taxpayers have already added strain to some of their budgets, and made it more difficult to attract new businesses to the area. “I think we’re really struggling with population decrease and things like that,” Christopholis said.

The population in Franklin County has decreased about 4% since 2010. Christopholis said he’s concerned that trend will continue, unless they find a way to improve both infrastructure and transportation. “I think there are a number of things we can look at around economic development, economic activity to attract people. Obviously we need to close the loop on the broadband issue and wire up everybody’s homes, that really affects the real estate market,” he said.

Residents said they hope lawmakers will take their concerns back to the State House with them, and help them find solutions.