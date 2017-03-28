Police: Restaurant delivery driver shot, killed in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Police say a restaurant delivery driver has been shot and killed in Lynn.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities say police found the 24-year-old man dead in his car with several gunshot wounds.

The Salem man worked for Atha’s Famous Roast Beef. He wasn’t immediately identified.

Authorities say no arrests have been made as of Sunday night. An investigation is underway.