Number of drones in the U.S. growing rapidly

(CNN) – The number of drones in the United States is growing rapidly. The Federal Aviation Administration says more than 770,000 U.S. drone registrations have been filed in about 15 months.

That’s an increase of 100,000 in the past three months alone.

It’s mandatory to register drones, and the FAA expects usage to keep climbing. By 2021, the FAA says the number of small hobbyist drones in the U.S. will triple to about 3.55 million.

The agency is launching a new aviation rulemaking committee comprised of aviation, tech, law enforcement, and safety personnel, to help create standards for identifying and tracking unmanned aircraft.

