New town clerk, public works board member elected in Ludlow

Kim Batista won four-way race for clerk; Guilherme Rodrigues unseated Gary Wdowiak on board of public works

By Published: Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow has a new town clerk, following an election Monday.

Ludlow voters also voted for board of selectmen, town moderator, school committee, and other offices, but the only contested races were for town clerk and board of public works.

Kim Batista won the four-way race for town clerk, replacing Laurie Gibbons, who did not seek re-election. There were two seats available on the board of public works, incumbent Thomas Haluch was the top vote-getter and retained his seat, but Guilherme Rodrigues came in second place, unseating board vice-chairman Gary Wdowiak.

Results:

Town Clerk

Kim Batista – 861
Patricia A. Gregoire – 614
Trudy Santos Line – 220
Deidre Thompson – 144

Board of Public Works

Thomas Haluch* – 926
Guilherme Rodrigues – 902
Gary Wdowiak* – 733

Asterisk denotes incumbent

