New town clerk, public works board member elected in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow has a new town clerk, following an election Monday.
Ludlow voters also voted for board of selectmen, town moderator, school committee, and other offices, but the only contested races were for town clerk and board of public works.
Kim Batista won the four-way race for town clerk, replacing Laurie Gibbons, who did not seek re-election. There were two seats available on the board of public works, incumbent Thomas Haluch was the top vote-getter and retained his seat, but Guilherme Rodrigues came in second place, unseating board vice-chairman Gary Wdowiak.
Results:
Town Clerk
Kim Batista – 861
Patricia A. Gregoire – 614
Trudy Santos Line – 220
Deidre Thompson – 144
Board of Public Works
Thomas Haluch* – 926
Guilherme Rodrigues – 902
Gary Wdowiak* – 733
Asterisk denotes incumbent