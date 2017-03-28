New supportive housing residence for elders to be built in West Springfield

Sisters of Providence will build a new housing residence

By Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The Baker-Polito Administration announced $20 million in funding for seven supportive affordable housing projects across the state.

West Springfield was one of the seven communities awarded funding, and as a result, the non-profit Sisters of Providence will be building a new 36-unit supportive housing residence for homeless elders.

 

According to a release sent to 22News, the awarded projects will provide affordable rental housing to extremely low-income families and individuals, and will provide “wraparound” services to residents.

“These awards leverage state and federal funding to serve our most vulnerable communities,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “Our administration strongly believes in the value of affordable housing, and as advocates for every Massachusetts resident we will continue to work with our federal, local and community partners to ensure housing is shared priority.”

The other communities awarded funding Tuesday were Chelsea, Lowell, New Bedford, Brockton, and Worcester.

