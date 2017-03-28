National Grid proposes 1,200-megawatt New England project

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — National Grid is proposing a transmission project that would bring up to 1,200 megawatts of clean energy from Canada to the New England power grid and run along existing lines in Vermont and New Hampshire.

National Grid said Tuesday the project, which would primarily serve customers in Massachusetts, has two segments. The first is a high-voltage, direct current overhead line in Vermont alongside an existing one in an expanded right of way corridor from the border in Norton, to a proposed converter station on National Grid-owned property in Monroe, New Hampshire.

The second segment is an upgrade of an existing overhead line in New Hampshire to accommodate additional power flow from Monroe to southern New Hampshire, where a proposed switching station would be built.

The project, estimated to create more than 2,000 construction jobs, would be funded by National Grid and investors.