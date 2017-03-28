Murder-for-hire plot ends in suicide

(KPRC) Investigators say a Texas veterinarian accused in a murder-for-hire plot has committed suicide.

Police said they received a suicide call Monday morning from a high-rise residence building where a worker made the discovery.

At 4 p.m., police confirmed that Valerie McDaniel was the person who died after leaping from the building.

McDaniel and her live-in boyfriend, Leon Jacob, are charged with soliciting capital murder for plotting to kill her ex-husband and his ex-girlfriend, according to prosecutors.

McDaniel, 48, was free on bond and was due in court Tuesday.

