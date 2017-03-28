“Most Wanted” murder suspect arrested in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 47-year-old homeless man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Pittsfield, after being placed on the Massachusetts “Most Wanted” list in the beginning of March.

According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa, David Grossack was arrested on an arrest warrant for murder around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday by local police. He was wanted in connection to the murder of 65-year-old Francis Brescia, who was found dead in his Everett apartment.

Massachusetts State Police reported that Grossack had a lengthy criminal history, including convictions in assault and battery and domestic abuse. Lt. Traversa said Grossack was homeless, but has ties to communities in the Boston area.

Grossack will be arraigned on Wednesday in Central Berkshire District Court.