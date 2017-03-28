MGM Springfield will mark major milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is starting to take shape, and Wednesday morning, state and local officials will gather for a topping off ceremony downtown. The ceremony will top off what will become the hotel rotunda along Main Street.

State Senators met with MGM officials on Tuesday for an update and tour of the projects progress. According to a project update from MGM earlier this month, exterior framing and structural steel erection were ongoing at the future site of the casino hotel.

On Tuesday, Senators signed the steel beam that will be used for the topping off during Wednesday’s ceremony. The Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner will also be in Springfield to celebrate this phase in the hotel construction.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno are expected to speak at Wednesday’s event. Speeches for the ceremony will take place at the Howard Street turnaround, starting at 10:00 a.m., followed by the raising of the beam to top off the future hotel rotunda at 10:30 a.m.