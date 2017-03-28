Lawmakers attach urgency to Millis School bill

BOSTON (STATE HOUSE) – Legislators are calling on their colleagues to rapidly pass a land transaction bill that’s critical to a $52 million elementary school construction project in Millis.

“This is very time sensitive,” Sen. Richard Ross told the Municipalities Committee, which endorsed the bill immediately after a brief hearing on it.

“We need it signed before May 11,” said Rep. David Linsky of Natick, noting a vote on the project scheduled before the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

Lawmakers said the bill (H 1106) facilitates the Clyde Brown Elementary School project in the town of 8,500 people by transferring property designated for recreation in exchange for a parcel dedicated to conservation purposes. The existing pre-k through grade 4 elementary school has an enrollment of 645.

In September 2016, the School Building Authority board voted to move the Millis project into the schematic design phase, with board chair Treasurer Deborah Goldberg saying the authority was “working to build a 21st century educational facility that will provide students with a top-notch learning environment.”

The district has proposed constructing a 91,644 square foot facility to replace the current school, which the school building authority says “suffers from deficient mechanical, electrical and plumbing system, lack of fire protection systems, deficient roof and windows, lack of handicapped accessibility, and inefficient envelope and systems.”

The existing 67,210 square foot school, built in 1954, is located a 6.6-acre site and was last renovated in 2007.

A project scope and budget agreement is the next step for the project before the building authority board. According to the project’s website, the cost of replacing the school is $51.8 million and the school building authority has aproved a base reimbursement rate of 52.3 percent.

Funding for the project will require local voters to approve a debt exclusion measure amortizing project costs over 30 years and resulting in an increase in property taxes. The project website estimates a $550 to $650 annual cost to a family with a home valued at $357,000.

