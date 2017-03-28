Korean War soldier’s remains returning to Holyoke on Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of Korean War soldier Corporal Jules Hauterman, Jr. is returning to Holyoke on Wednesday, March 29th.

Corporal Hauterman died during the Korean War, and his body was recently found after missing for more than 65-years. He was a medic with the Medical Platoon, 1st Batallion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

According to the Westover Air Reserve Base Facebook page, if you would like to honor Corporal Hauterman on Wednesday, you’re asked to lineup along Northampton Street in Holyoke at 1:00 p.m.

Calling hours will be at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.