How businesses might still be coping after Nor’easter two weeks ago

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Its hard to believe that two weeks ago most of us were digging out from over a foot of snow in most towns. Most businesses just decided to close that day.

It’s never easy for businesses to have to close their doors for a snow day; especially when you rely on customers to come in and buy products.

The Hadley Garden Center was among the businesses that decided to shut down that day, and for them and others, even just one day can put businesses behind in work.

“Certainly held us up, you know, whenever we get snow in the spring time its going to delay our business. People have been buying house plants and seeds getting ready, but not really able to go outside,” Nursery Manager Dan Ziomek said.

The folks at Hadley Garden Center told 22News that a lot of people have been buying house plants to brighten up their house and bring some spring into their home.