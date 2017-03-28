Homemade Vinaigrettes with Chef Bill on his last Mass Appeal appearance!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s Chef Bill Collin’s last Mass Appeal show! We took a walk down memory lane, and he showed us how to make homemade vinaigrettes, including balsamic vinaigrette and Caesar dressing.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

chefbill.com

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon deli (brown) mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

1. Whisk everything together except the olive oil.

2. When everything is combined, slowly whisk in the olive oil, until it’s all combined.

Caesar Salad Dressing

chefbill.com

1/4+ cup vinegar (sherry, champagne, apple cider, etc.)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 anchovy filets, rinsed and mushed up. Or 1 tablespoon anchovy paste

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon mustard

2+ tablespoons parmesan cheese

2+ shakes Worcestershire Sauce

1/2+ cup olive oil

salt and pepper (to taste)

1. Whisk together all of the ingredients except the olive oil.

2. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil.

3. Taste the dressing, and adjust with salt and pepper as needed..

For a thicker dressing: In a blender, process the garlic. Add the remaining ingredients, except for the oil. Slowly add the oil.