GTI Massachusetts presents plan to open marijuana facility in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Old paper factories along the Holyoke canal were once a major source of revenue. Now, an entirely different industry hopes to bring new business to the City.

Medical marijuana company GTI Massachusetts made their case for a special use permit Tuesday night before the Holyoke Ordinance Committee.

GTI hopes to renovate and use the building at 28 Appleton Street to cultivate marijuana. They presented their plans on Tuesday, explaining how the facility will benefit the city.

“This is a product that can offer relief and a better way of living for many people. So here in Holyoke, we’re bringing jobs, we’re bringing economic development, and we’re excited to be a part of the community,” said GTI Massachusetts’ Benjamin Kovler.

The company said their Appleton Street facility would initially create 35 to 40 jobs, and grow to have 100 employees. They also plan to eventually open a medical marijuana dispensary in Holyoke.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.