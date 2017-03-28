Greenfield officers injured while chasing juvenile suspect

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Greenfield police officers suffered what are being called “moderate injuries” after they fell while chasing a suspect over the weekend.

The Greenfield Police Department posted on their official Facebook page that the incident started late Sunday morning, when they were contacted by police in Brattleboro, Vermont about a driver who was headed south on Interstate 91 that they were unable to pull over. At around noontime, police received word that the 17 year-old driver may be in the area of Franklin Medical Center.

Sergeant Stephen Westerling found someone matching that same description, and asked him his name. Police say that the suspect gave them a false name, and the information that he provided Westerling and other arriving police did not match up. Westerling decided to take the young man into custody, but he was able to run away.

Westerling chased after him, but tripped and fell. A second policeman, Officer Patrick Buchanan, also fell during the chase. The department says that both officers suffered moderate injuries, but continued to pursue the suspect nevertheless.

With the help of Massachusetts state police, the Greenfield officers were able to capture the suspect near Madison Circle. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile, but Greenfield police say that the young man had been reported missing in Somersworth, New Hampshire. The car he was driving had been reported stolen in Stoddard, New Hampshire.

The suspect is being charged with being a fugitive from justice, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. Greenfield police say that other charges against the young man are possible in other states.

Both injured officers were treated at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and have since been released, but they are currently unable to return to work.