Greenfield man allegedly yelled at police, resisted arrest

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Greenfield was arrested Monday night on drug charges after he was caught driving with a suspended license.

According to the Greenfield Police Facebook page, 32-year-old Carlos Oyola was pulled over by police near Federal Street, around 6:25 p.m. Monday, for driving with a suspended license.

After the vehicle was pulled over, Oyola allegedly started yelling at the officer, “accusing him of having no reason to stop him,” police said. Oyola then allegedly refused to give the officer his driver’s license, and allegedly resisted when the officer attempted to arrest him.

Police said Oyola was eventually placed in handcuffs, with the assistance from other officers, and taken to the Greenfield Police Department for booking.

Before the vehicle Oyola was driving was towed away, police said they searched it and found several bags of cocaine, a suspected pill of ecstasy, a scale and a box of sandwich bags, which can be used for packaging drugs.

Oyola was charged with the following:

Operating Motor Vehicle With License Suspended

Drug Possession to Distribute Class B Substance (Subsequent Offense)

Drug Possession Class B Substance

Resisting Arrest

Police said Oyola was taken to the House of Correction for holding, and bail was set by the Clerk of Courts at $2,000.