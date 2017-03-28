Foreigners in their own country

(CNN) – The Attorney General repeated a threat to so-called “sanctuary cities,” threatening to withhold Justice Department funds, by stating that failure to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions, quote “puts whole communities at risk.”

It’s just one reason for heightened fears among undocumented immigrants. CNN followed one of the thousands of people deported to Mexico this year. A young man suddenly adjusting to a new life in a country he hardly knows.

Jorge Matadamas, a recent deportee said, “I grew up in Phoenix at a very young age.”

Matadamas feels out of place on the streets of Mexico City. “This is my country but I’ve never actually been here.”

The 23 year old was only 4 when his parents took him to the United States illegally.

Matadamas said, “It’s little things. It’s the little things that make me miss back home.”

Last August Matadamas was charged with drunk driving and evading arrest. While in jail he lost DACA status. That’s the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which gave him a chance to live and work in the U.S.

After 7 months in detention he was deported. “Back home I was doing business management and so that’s kind of what I want to focus on here. Maybe I can start my own business.”

Matadamas said he tries to stay positive. “Things happen for a reason. I just have to be strong and keep my head up and keep going.”

Unlike many “Americanized” Mexicans in this country, Matadamas has family to turn to. Daniel Velasco is among them. He’s helping his cousin learn proper Spanish and more about Mexican culture. Matadamas said he finds the experience overwhelming and he’s not alone.

Gabriela Garcia heads Somos Mexicanos, the government program that helps repatriate Mexicans deported by the U.S. with nearly 32,000 this year. She’s seen thousands of them struggle to assimilate into their native country.

Garcia said, “They understand they were born in Mexico but don’t know much else.”

Matadames lives with his aunt and uncle in “La Paz.” It’s a suburb an hour and a half outside of Mexico City. This is where he contemplates his future.

Matadamas said, “Right now it’s just the uncertainty about what the future holds that kind of keeps me up at night. Just thinking about what’s going to happen? Am I going to find a job? Is it going to be tomorrow? Is it going to be in a couple of months?”

While it’s unlikely he will get back to the U.S. anytime soon, Matadamas concedes that he may just want to stay. “I mean, I had everything back in the United States so why not have it here? That’s how I look at things.”

The challenge now: Making his old life in a new country.