Father’s tip foils school massacre plot

(CNN) – A Maryland student’s mass shooting plot at her high school was stopped after her father tipped off police. Police say Nichole Cevario was on a mission to massacre fellow students at her high school in the shadow of Camp David and that she was prepared to die as part of her attack.

Tuesday night, police say she’ll face multiple charges. Accused of amassing an arsenal, including a Remington 870 pump shotgun, fireworks, and nails, which police believe would be used to make pipe bombs.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins of Frederick County, Maryland said, “Certainly she had the intent, the material, the means and we believe it was going to happen.”

In a twist that has left this small, tightly-knit community reeling, police said the 18-year-old’s plans were thwarted by her own father. He had discovered her plot and turned her into police before she could carry it out next week.

Sheriff Jenkins said, “The father saw some behavioral changes over a period of time. For whatever reason he looked into her journal or her diary. He reported that to the school authorities and my deputies basically at the same time.”

Police discovered the weapons in the family’s home. The sheriff said the plans seemed advanced. He said Cevario mentioned the Columbine and Sandy Hook School massacres in her diary and that she had recorded details of the school’s emergency procedures.

Investigators believe Cevario had been also studying the movements of a female sheriff’s deputy assigned to the school.

Sheriff Jenkins said, “We believe that she was probably watching her pattern of coming and going. Probably watching or looking at the type of weapon she was carrying on her person.”

Officials say Cevario was also enrolled in a criminal justice program at the school district’s career center nearby. Back at her high school, just 90-minutes north of Washington, where some students drive tractors to school, there’s a sense of disbelief.

One Catoctin High School Student said, “She was always a really funny, sweet person. You would never think that, you would never think that it would be her to do something like this.”

Another student said “I knew something was up with her, but I would have never imagined that it was this bad.”

County school spokesman Michael Doerrer said there was nothing unusual in Cevario’s disciplinary record. “We have no indication whatsoever that there were any issues with this student.”

However, the sheriff says her diary tells a different story. “You could read the frustration, the emotional issues, the emotional problems she was having.” “Talking about how she could conduct this shooting, the fact that she may have been the first female active school shooter in the country.”

Tuesday night, there’s sincere gratitude toward a father who had to make an excruciating decision: To turn in his own daughter, in order to save other people’s children.

Doerrer said, “It had to be a very agonizing decision. It’s a decision I’m sure no parent would want to make. But ultimately, it was the right thing to do for his daughter. Very difficult, but the right thing to do.”

Nichole Cevario is in a nearby hospital, undergoing mental health evaluations. When she gets out, she’ll be taken into custody on explosives charges. She faces up to 50 years in prison. Her father has not yet spoken publicly.