Families of first responders killed in the line of duty will receive $300,000

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers passed a mid-year spending bill. Families of first responders, like police officers and fire fighters, killed in the line of duty will now receive $300,000 dollars from the state.

Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation that doubles the line of duty death benefit of $150,000 dollars.

This is just one item on the state’s mid-year spending bill that gives money to underfunded agencies like the department of housing and community development.

State lawmakers hope that increasing the benefit will help families to pay bills and financially recover from losing a primary breadwinner.

Passage of the law comes less than two weeks after the death of Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano, who was killed while battling a two-alarm fire.

He left behind a wife and five children. One firefighter told 22News the law helps ensure that first responders families are not forgotten.

Richard MacKinnon, President, Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts told 22News, “These firefighters, they gave their life for the state, for these cities and towns. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the only thing to do.”

Toscano’s family will be the first to receive the benefit.